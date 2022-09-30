Support Local Journalism


I’m old enough to have warm memories of the original “Hocus Pocus” movie. It was a lot of amusing, albeit cheesy family fun. What’s more, I remember thinking that the Sanderson sisters, the witchy villains of the original movie (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy), brought an amusing comic sense to the film.

I don’t know why it took 29 years to make a sequel, but the sisters are back and once again plotting to eat all the children in Salem, Massachusetts. And once again, the film’s leading ladies are having so much fun leaning into the camp of their characters that it’s easy to get caught up in their antics. It’s still very cheesy, but it should please parents looking for some PG-rated scares this Halloween.

