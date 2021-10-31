Lost in the wake of the science fiction juggernaut, “Dune,” is an adorable little film called “Ron’s Gone Wrong.”
This is the type of animated film that would generally bring families flocking to the movie theater. It features appealing characters, vibrant animation, a nice message that will please mom and dad, plus plenty of silly physical humor for the kids. Then again, the film isn’t exactly excavating new ground in its assertion that kids are too tied to their electronic devices these days. The message is a little tired, but I’m not going to dismiss the movie just because we’ve seen these ideas played out before.
“Ron’s Gone Wrong” is set in a world every kid longs to have a tech gadget known as a B-Bot. It’s marketed as “Your Best Friend Out of the Box,” so think of this as a cute mix of an iPhone and personal robot helper. It’s the must-have tech gadget for the middle school set, which is why Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer) is overjoyed when he finally gets his own B-Bot. The problem is that it was damaged in transit, meaning that it’s literally and physically a little cracked.
Still, the B-Bot which is named Ron (Zach Galifinakis) does his best to connect with those around him, even though he can’t do so using his internal network. So, for example, he draws physical friend requests and hands them out on the street along with physical photos that he “shares.” It is reminiscent of a toddler trying to act like their older siblings, with delightful effect.
The story will eventually devolve into a plot where the B-Bot’s creators try to recall Ron, lest he reflects badly on their tech company. Barney and Ron have bonded by this time, so it becomes a race to save a friend from an unfeeling corporation. I didn’t really care about this aspect of the film or the idea that tech companies don’t care about how their products affect our kids. It may be a relevant thought, but it pales in comparison to the sweet story of an odd boy and his robot friend. This is the reason to see “Ron’s Gone Wrong.”
Credit both Galifinakis and the animators for turning Ron into such a cuddly creation. I know that it’s made out of cold, hard plastic, but I couldn’t help but think that Ron would make a nice plush toy for younger kids. This is my favorite movie robot since Wall-E.
More credit to the humans in the cast. Dylan-Grazer makes for an appealing kid who finally makes a friend. Ed Helms is a lot of fun as his clueless dad, and Olivia Coleman is unrecognizable-but-brilliant as his kooky grandmother.
It all adds up to a charming little movie that is certainly one of the year’s best-animated family films. It deserves much more than to be simply found later on in the home streaming window because it didn’t catch fire at the theater.
Ron may have gone wrong in the title, but he goes very right in the film itself.