It’s been a while since we’ve had a decent “Predator” movie. Some critics would argue that other than the 1987 original, the five sequels have all been disappointing.

If that’s how you also feel, I have some good news. There’s a new movie being added to the “Predator” canon. It’s called “Prey,” and I think it’s surprisingly good, ranking in quality right alongside the original film. You can stream it this weekend on Hulu.

Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press. Sean welcomes your comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com.

