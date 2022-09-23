You may have heard about the new movie, “Don’t Worry Darling.”
You may have heard that one of the actors was fired, except that he claims that he quit.
You may have heard that the director began an on-set romance with one of the actors, and that she and her leading lady are fighting.
You may have even heard that things got so bad that one of the actors spat on another.
You may have heard all about these juicy gossip items, but what you haven’t heard is whether or not the movie is any good.
That’s probably because “Don’t Worry Darling” is a mess. Perhaps that explains why the gossip is far more appealing than the movie itself. Sure, the film has some nice visual images, and a couple of really good performances, but the script and direction just don’t work — certainly not enough to make us forget about the behind-the-scenes drama.
“Don’t Worry Darling” is set in an idealized 1950s–era town called Victory. Every morning the seemingly-perfect husbands head off to their mysterious jobs while the gorgeous wives stay and tend to their mid-century homes. It seems like an idyllic existence, but something sinister is happening behind the facade.
Florence Pugh is very good playing the housewife who starts asking questions. Her performance is appealing enough to almost save this movie. The same holds true of Chris Pine, playing the Svengali leader so charismatic that it’s easy to understand why so many of these characters will follow his every whim.
The scenes between Pugh and Pine crackle with intensity. Unfortunately, these moments are few and far between.
Which brings us to pop singer Harry Styles. He looks great in his rat pack suits, but his acting pales in comparison to the rest of his cast. His middling abilities pulled me out of a story that was already struggling to hold my attention.
Struggling, because this is one of the screenplays that teases a twist that’s easy to suss out long before the secret is revealed. I also think that much of the dialogue is clunky, although that may be due to Styles’ acting, because it comes across well-enough in the mouths of Pugh and Pine.
Finally, I’m not a fan of Wilde’s direction, which seems showy in order to hide the fact that she doesn’t have anything notable to say in this movie. You wonder if the cast drama got in the way of her ability to tell an engrossing story.
All of which makes “Don’t Worry Darling” into a strange misfire. We assumed that the screenplay was good because it was on the Black List of best unproduced scripts. Plus, the actors are talented/famous, and the director was proclaimed as an important new voice in cinema after the release of “Booksmart.” There were so many elements in place to make audiences and critics excited to see this movie.
For it to engender a meh response is very disappointing.
Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press. Sean welcomes your comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com