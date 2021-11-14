When an actor decides to try their hand at directing, the result is generally pretty good. If nothing else, you can usually bet that the acting in their first film will be interesting. That is, after all, the thing that they understand the best in the whole movie-making process.
Enter actress-turned-director Rebecca Hall with a superb debut film, “Passing,” now streaming on Netflix. This is a well-crafted period piece that delves into the lives of two light-skinned Black women living in New York in the 1920s.
Tessa Thompson stars as Irene, the wife of a prominent Harlem doctor (Andre Holland). She has money and status, but she seems to be looking for something more when her childhood friend, Claire (Ruth Negga) re-enters her life.
Claire has built a new life because she is light-skinned enough to pass as a White woman. Still, she longs to reconnect with her cultural roots, even if that means courting danger with her openly racist husband (Alexander Skarsgård). He doesn’t realize that the woman he married is actually Black.
There’s an interesting disconnect watching these two Black women asking audiences to pretend that they could pass for White. I don’t think that contemporary audiences will buy that conceit, but credit Hall for a savvy trick to help us suspend our disbelief. By shooting “Passing” in black and white, she’s able to over-light Negga’s face in some scenes, which lightens her skin considerably. In other moments she puts the actress in shadow which obviously has the opposite effect. It’s a simple trick, but one that goes a long way to help the film work.
“Passing” also gets credit for its evocative score, which uses the piano to transport us back to the 1920s. The music is flexible enough to handle a dance hall or flapper party, but also quiet enough at times to take us into Irene’s head as she watches events unfold around her.
As much as I appreciate the craft on display here, the art is just as impressive. Thompson and Negga are superb, giving us a layered portrayal of a female friendship that is tinged with compassion, but also wariness and jealousy. Credit Hall as well, for tackling this thorny subject and delivering a satisfying pot-boiler drama that explores the issue without hitting us over the head with her thoughts on the matter.
“Passing” did get a limited theatrical release, but it was mostly ignored as Hollywood pushed their back-in-theater-blockbusters and year-end awards films. That’s a shame because the film should absolutely be considered in the award season chatter. Between the acting performances and Hall’s solid direction, “Passing” is easily one of the year’s best dramas.
“Passing” is playing in some theaters and streaming now on Netflix.