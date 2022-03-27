With the world finally emerging from the pandemic shut down, Hollywood tries to get back to some semblance of normalcy with the 94th annual Academy Awards this weekend. I’m not sure we’re quite there, but with that in mind, here are my predictions about what will happen on Oscar Night.
Best Picture/ Director
Netflix should finally get it’s Best Picture statue for “The Power of the Dog, which should also garner awards for director Jane Campion and perhaps a Screenplay win. It is a polarizing movie, and since the Oscars use a weighted ballot for voting, “CODA” and “King Richard” could play the spoiler here, but I’m betting that the “Dog” will hold them at bay.
Best Actor/ Supporting Actor
Those last two films should get their due in the form of acting wins for Will Smith in “King Richard and Troy Kotsur in “CODA.” Cumberbatch is a real threat in the lead category since he stars in “The Power of the Dog,” but Smith is so beloved that sentiment should carry him through. The same holds for Kodi Smit-McPhee in the Supporting category, but I’m betting that Kotsur will provide the night’s biggest feel-good moment with a win..
Best Actress/ Supporting Actress
The Academy has a history of spreading the love, so look for Jessica Chastain to win for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and Ariana DeBose to take the supporting nod for “West Side Story.” This should provide high-profile recognition for two films that will probably be otherwise shut out.
The Dune categories
“Dune” is widely expected to sweep most of the technical categories, and while I might just be a fan boy, I too think that it will emerge with the most trophies at the end of the night. Look for it to take home Oscars for Best Cinematography, Production Design, Visual Effects, Sound and Score. It will probably fall short in the Costume and Makeup/Hair category because “Cruella” is such a flashy contender, but it wouldn’t be a big shock if “Dune” grabbed one of those trophies as well.
The Screenplays
Things get a bit more difficult in the writing categories. I think the Original statue will go to “Belfast,” although “Licorice Pizza is a major threat. Conventional wisdom says that “The Power of the Dog” wins the Adapted statue, barely squeaking out a win over “CODA.” I’m going to predict an upset here in the form of “The Lost Daughter” to take home this prize.
The Genre Awards
International Feature should go to “Drive My Car” from Japan, while “Summer of Soul” should take the Documentary Prize and “Encanto” should get the Animated Feature statue. That means that “Flee,” which is nominated in all three of these categories would go home empty handed.
Editing
You’ve probably heard about the controversy surrounding the exclusion of several awards from the live telecast. Editing is perhaps the biggest of the categories that didn’t make the cut. It’s a shame, but expect “King Richard,” which just won the Editor’s Guild ACE award to get the gold, but not live on TV.
Original Song
This one is a real toss-up. Will Lin-Manuel Miranda get his EGOT with an “Encanto” win, or will Beyonce reign supreme for her “King Richard” song? And what about Billie Eilish for a pretty good James Bond entry. And what about poor Diane Warren with 13 nominations and no wins in this category? Eilish gets my prediction, but I’m far from sure about this prize.
The Dreaded Shorts
The shorts are always difficult to predict because you never know how widely they are seen by the voting Academy. I’m guessing that “The Long Goodbye” gets the Live Action prize because of the name recognition for Riz Ahmed. “Audible” seems to be the most notable among the documentaries. The Animation shorts all left me cold, but “Boxballet” strikes me as the best of the bunch this year.
There you have it. My 23 predictions, but I am well-aware that anything can happen when it comes to the Academy Awards.