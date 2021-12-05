Netflix has had a very good year producing original movies. From “Passing” to “The Harder They Fall” to Tick, Tick… Boom!” it seems like they have recently released one artistic triumph after another and now they have their best film yet, “The Power of the Dog.”
Set in Montana in the 1920s, this is the story of two brothers who own a successful ranch. George (Jesse Plemons) wants something more than just a farm life, so he proposes matrimony to a widow (Kirsten Dunst). This infuriates his brother, Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) who thinks that adding a woman to the family will change things for the worse.
Phil doesn’t like changes, and since he is a domineering jerk, he decides to make life difficult for his new sister-in-law. He also sets his sights on her son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee), mocking him for being effeminate. Yet, despite his initial feelings, Phil and the Peter form an unlikely relationship. Much of the film’s power comes from trying to figure out how Phil really feels about Peter, and what his intentions are.
Cumberbatch is the blinding star of the show here, playing a character who is the epitome of toxic masculinity. He has his way of doing things and will destroy anybody who dares to oppose him. But he also harbors secrets and part of the reason why his relationship with Peter changes comes because the boy has an uncanny way of understanding what’s really going on with Peter. This is the best performance of Cumberbatch’s career, and he will surely be rewarded with an Oscar nomination in a couple of months from now.
Smit-McPhee is also very good, in a less-showy role. Underestimate this boy at your peril. The rest of the ensemble is also very good, although it’s Cumberbatch and Smit-McPhee who deserve the most acclaim.
The other notable figure here is writer/director/producer Jane Campion. This is her best work since “The Piano,” and it reveals a director who is at the top of her game. I was fascinated by her ability to slowly ratchet up the tension, leaving me on the edge of my seat trying to figure out what was going to happen next. The film does take its own sweet time getting started, but once it gets going, it turns into a thrilling look at male relationships and how they can suddenly lash out with devastating effect.
Netflix has high hopes for “The Power of the Dog,” seeing it as their best shot for elusive Oscar gold since “Roma.” Conventional wisdom has this as the Oscar front-runner, and I can’t disagree with the assessment. It’s currently my No. 2 movie of the year. The only problem is that because of the film’s Big Sky setting, it loses some of its punch when not seen on a big screen.
That being said, there is plenty of riveting human drama to keep you enthralled. Fans of quality cinema with serious artistic merit should flock to Netflix to see this universally acclaimed movie — certainly one of the year’s best.