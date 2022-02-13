The new Agatha Christie movie, “Death on the Nile” takes a while to build up a full head of steam, but once it finally gets going, it makes for a fun, old-school crime thriller.
That’s especially true if you are a fan of Agathe Christie murder mysteries, as this film is based on one of her best, the novel from 1937 of the same name. Kenneth Branagh returns as the mustachioed detective, Hercules Poirot. He’s been brought in to solve a murder — it seems that somebody has murdered a new bride/heiress (Gal Godot) while she’s on her Honeymoon cruise down the Nile River.
The film provides us with a boatload of suspects, everyone from the victim’s new husband (Army Hammer) and his former lover (Emma Mackey) to a disgruntled assistant (Rose Leslie), a blues singer (Sophie Okonedo) and a sketchy godmother and her nurse (Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French). As was the case with the 1978 version of this story, the movie gives us so many notable performers that it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the star power involved.
That’s a good thing because the story does take a while to get going, preferring instead to give us some backstory on Poirot and his signature ‘stache. It’s just a bit of filler to plump up the movie before the bullets start to fly. It’s not really necessary, but neither is it an unwelcome addition.
Fortunately, the action picks up as the bodies eventually start to fall. It’s a lot of fun watching Poirot put on his master-detective hat and go to work. If you like detective fiction, this is widely considered to be a prime example of the genre. I should point out that while I knew who the killer was before the movie began, the filmmakers have changed enough details to provide some pleasant surprises along with the classic murder story.
Much of that comes in the form of the superb cast. It’s obvious that these actors were having a blast during the production. The only hitch is the inclusion of Army Hammer. He’s quite good in this film, but his recent real-world problems may give some audiences pause.
Of course, the prime actor is Branagh in the central role, and he’s a hoot to watch — every bit as memorable as the actors who have previously played this character. I’m not as impressed by his work as a director on this movie, as he doesn’t really do anything special. That’s a bit surprising considering that he just nabbed an Oscar nomination for directing “Belfast,” but I suppose that they can’t all be award-winning endeavors.
The bottom line is that the story still works, the cast is glamorous and appealing and while the production values are a bit on the mediocre side, they don’t get in the way of this appealing old story. Most importantly, the film has me happily contemplating future chapters in this series. I’ll suggest “And Then There Were None” or “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd,” but Christie wrote so many good mysteries that this franchise could happily run for years.