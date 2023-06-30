I bring this up because he has a new movie, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” and many of the best and the worst elements of the film stem from the fact that this is an action adventure made with somebody who is too old to believably handle the film’s many stunt sequences. Sure, it’s great to see Ford slip into his trademark leather jacket and fedora once again, but his presence also creates problems that the film can’t quite gloss over. From mediocre CGI work to some less-than-thrilling action sequences, there are times when this latest adventure seems a little long in the tooth.
Which means that the film is a little bit of a disappointment, but I hasten to add that whenever Indy cracks his whip and John Williams’ iconic musical theme starts to play, all of my doubts are quickly forgotten.
This is the fourth movie in the series. Yes, I realize that there was a bad “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” movie released 15 years ago, but I refuse to acknowledge that as part of this franchise. Therefore, this FOURTH movie starts off in the late '60s with Professor Jones (Ford) living the sedentary lifestyle of a college professor. This tranquility is blown up when his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) arrives with information about a mystical relic that might allow somebody to travel back in time and change world history.
It turns out that a neo-Nazi (Mads Mikkelsen) is also chasing the artifact, with the thought of going back to correct Hitler’s mistakes.
That’s right, Nazis! Why did it have to be Nazis?
The film quickly turns into a mad dash across the globe to find both pieces of the time travel relic thingy and thus save the world. Along the way we get horseback and motorcycle chases, plenty of derring-do and even a dive to the bottom of the ocean. These action sequences are mostly thrilling, but they also feature some glaringly mediocre special effects. Some of the backgrounds are obviously green screened, some of the character’s mouths don’t quite match their words, and a few of the computer-generated creatures look laughably fake.
Ford is also given a computer-generated de-ageing effect that is quite good, making him appear convincingly as a much younger man in a few scenes. Also adding some youth to the proceedings is Waller-Bridge, who energizes the film with her presence and keeps the energy from flagging. That’s a good thing as the film clocks in at nearly two and a half hours.
All of which makes for a decidedly mixed night at the movies. Personally, I loved catching up with this beloved character, but I hated seeing Indy in several less-than-stellar sequences. I thoroughly enjoyed Waller-Bridge’s goddaughter character, but Mikkelsen’s villain never quite rose to be truly menacing. If heroes are measured by the bad buys they defeat, then a mediocre villain frequently makes for a mediocre movie.
I wish the film had been edited down to a tighter running time, and I think some of the latter action set pieces don’t feel inspired. Yet, despite these negatives, I still grin whenever I hear the musical theme and listen to another droll quip by Indiana Jones.
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” might be a bit of a disappointment at times, but its nostalgia factor is off the charts. For my money, that’s the most important thing.
Plus, it’s far superior to the mythical “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” movie, so at least the series will go out on a good note.
Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press. Sean welcomes your comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com