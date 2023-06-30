Support Local Journalism


Harrison Ford is 80 years old.

I bring this up because he has a new movie, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” and many of the best and the worst elements of the film stem from the fact that this is an action adventure made with somebody who is too old to believably handle the film’s many stunt sequences. Sure, it’s great to see Ford slip into his trademark leather jacket and fedora once again, but his presence also creates problems that the film can’t quite gloss over. From mediocre CGI work to some less-than-thrilling action sequences, there are times when this latest adventure seems a little long in the tooth.

