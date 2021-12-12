Whew.
I must admit that I was worried about the new remake of “West Side Story. Sure, it’s exciting to have Steven Spielberg directing, but this was his first stab at making a movie musical, and he brought in Tony Kushner to rewrite the script behind the movie that won 10 Academy Awards when it was released 60 years ago.
Exacerbating the concern were the first trailers, which deemphasized the music, leading some to wonder if leading man Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler didn’t have the singing chops for this film.
So, yes, I was worried about “West Side Story;” but my concerns evaporated moments after the film began. Not only is it great to hear Leonard Bernstein’s glorious score on a movie screen once again, but it turns out that Elgort and Zegler make for a superb star-crossed couple. And I know that this might be sacrilege, but I think that Kusher may have actually improved on the script by emphasizing modern concerns and giving the characters deeper backstories.
Oh yeah, that Spielberg guy turns out to be a pretty solid director as well.
“West Side Story” is a triumph of a movie. It’s the best movie musical of the year, which is no small feat in a year that also saw “In the Heights,” “Come From Away” and “Tick, Tick…Boom!” Fans of musical theater will be thrilled by this loving remake while general audiences should also find plenty of reasons to love this Romeo and Juliet story set in 1950s New York.
I’ve already mentioned how pleasantly surprised I was by Elgort and Zegler, playing Tony and Maria, but allow me to spread the love out to the supporting cast as well. Broadway veteran Ariana DeBose, playing Anita, brings so much passion to her performance that it’s impossible to look away whenever she’s on-screen. She’s the real star of the show here.
Last, but certainly not least, is none other than Rita Moreno playing a new character who serves as the film’s moral center. It’s nice to see her in this remake, given that she won an Oscar for her performance in the original movie. Still, any accusations of stunt casting melt away by the decision to have her sing “Somewhere” at the film’s end. It’s an inspired change that gives the film a perfect, emotional send-off.
And of course, there’s Spielberg, who brings his directorial mastery to bear on this film, elevating it into something truly special. I am particularly impressed by his staging of the balcony scene, but his genius fingerprints can be found all over this movie.
“West Side Story” is every bit the masterpiece we had hoped it might be. The music, writing, direction, and acting are all top-notch. My only quibble is that Elgort isn’t the strongest singer, but that never gets in the way of enjoying this film.
It turns out that there wasn’t anything to be worried about here. Look for “West Side Story” to be a huge hit with audiences and one of the most nominated films of the year come Oscar time.