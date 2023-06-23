I’ve been known to appreciate a raunchy sex comedy from time to time. That’s especially true if the film features endearing characters, and of course, it needs to actually be funny.
Perhaps that’s why I had high hopes for the new film “No Hard Feelings.” Given that it stars Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence, alongside a supporting cast of Broadway veterans, I thought it would handle the likable characterization elements easily.
Ah, but would it be funny?
I am happy to report that “No Hard Feelings” is a moderate success on both of these counts. The movie takes awhile to get the laughs truly flowing, but it eventually settles into a story that is quite amusing, a little bit shocking and is also filled with some nice moments of sweetness.
The story sounds like the plot of an average sex comedy, where a young man (Andrew Barth Feldman) tries to lose his virginity before heading off to college, so he starts dating a woman known for having one-night stands. The twist is that it’s actually the boy’s parents who think that their son is too sheltered, so they hire a woman named Maddie (Lawrence) to “date” their son. Since she is an Uber driver who has just lost her car, she agrees to take the job. She’s quick to point out that she doesn’t see it as sex work (it is) but nevertheless agrees to “date” his brains out.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Except that the boy is so naive and sheltered that he doesn’t seem to be interested in having sex at all, despite Maddie throwing herself at him in a series of amusing acts of sexual aggression that all fail spectacularly.
Credit Lawrence for going for broke in this performance. She is always willing to make herself look silly in order to land the joke. She is talented enough to adeptly handle a funny line reading as well as those bouts of physical comedy. In an age where most A-List, Hollywood actresses are overly concerned about their image, I appreciate an actress who’s willing to get down and dirty for a laugh or two.
The story will eventually morph into a tale of friendship, which means that this film isn’t funny throughout its entire running time. Still, there is enough feel-good stuff happening on the screen by the end to make your heart swell up a bit, so you won’t begrudge the change of tone. I do think that this tonal shift happens a little too abruptly to be entirely convincing, but I also think that general audiences will still appreciate how the story ends on a sweet note.
I also think that Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti are very good playing the micromanaging parents, but this film might have benefited from a few more secondary characters to provide some more comedic potential. I also enjoyed that the writers take a few jabs at millennial cancel culture, pointing out how difficult it is for modern teens to let loose and have some fun. That is a slight bit of social commentary at best, but I do appreciate the effort.
All of which makes “No Hard Feelings” into a pretty good, raunchy-but-still-charming comedy. It’s not for general audiences as it does feature that sex work plot and some full frontal nudity, but if you’re OK with these adult elements, I think you will enjoy this film that makes you laugh, makes you cry, and makes you appreciate that Jennifer Lawrence is a talented actress who knows how to turn a generic summer comedy into something better than expected.
Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press. Sean welcomes your comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com