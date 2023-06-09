Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It can be difficult to remember all of the details in a long-running movie franchise. Which is why I try to rewatch the previous movies whenever Hollywood releases a major movie sequel. Sometimes the rewatch is a task that I relish, and sometimes it’s a mind-numbing burden.

And sometimes, as in the case of the “Transformers” movies, it’s something that I simply refuse to do. I fully admit that I am not a fan of this franchise, but let’s be honest, does anybody care about the story details of any of these movies? The fanbase has traditionally been happy as long as the film is stuffed to overflowing with big, eye-popping and extremely loud action spectacles.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Maximals including Optimus Primal (voiced by Ron Perlman, far left) and Cheetor (Tongayi Chirisa) team up with Autobot heroes Wheeljack (Cristo Fernández) and Arcee (Liza Koshy) in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." 

Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press. Sean welcomes your comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com

Recommended for you

Load comments