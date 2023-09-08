My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

The Portokalos family is headed back to Greece in the third "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" movie.

 Focus Features

When "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" hit theaters back in 2002, audiences all around the world fell in love with the film's Greek-flavored comedy. The movie became one of the year's biggest hits, grossing $368 million globally. Unfortunately, that love had mostly dissipated when the sequel stalled at the box office 14 years later, and I fear that the third film in the franchise will go mostly unnoticed when it hits theaters this weekend.

That's a shame because while I won’t say that "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" comes anywhere close to recapturing the magic of the original, it nevertheless features another family-first story and a handful of genuinely funny performances. I'll admit that this isn't cutting-edge comedy, but let's not dismiss the film just because it has more modest expectations.

