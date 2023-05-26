Support Local Journalism


Film Review - The Little Mermaid

This image released by Disney shows Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, left, and Halle Bailey as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid."

I have mixed feelings about Disney’s live-action remake of their 1989 animated classic, “The Little Mermaid.” On the one hand, there are many moments in this new film that left me grinning with nostalgia. On the other hand, er, flipper, there are moments when the film feels bloated and uninspired.

Honestly, I expected more creative zest in this reimagining of one of my absolute favorite Disney animated movies of all time. Perhaps it would have been impossible to live up to the standard set by the original movie, but the new film frequently feels like a corporate cash grab instead of a magical remake of a beloved story.

Reviews by Sean McBride, "The Movie Guy," are published weekly in the Idaho Press.

