“The House of Gucci” is a mixed bag of a movie.
On its face, it purports to be a behind-the-scenes expose of the scandal that rocked the Gucci fashion brand in the mid-90s. It’s also trying to be a showy art film designed to bring Oscar nominations to its A-list cast. Finally, the film is an undeniably campy romp through a world of privilege and excess.
I enjoyed most of these aspects of the movie individually, but they don’t really mesh into one seamless whole. The film suffers from whiplash as it careens from a comedy bit to a scene of deadly violence. You can generally expect a unified point of view from a filmmaker as accomplished as Ridley Scott, but he has trouble taming the many impulses that drive this story.
“Gucci” takes some time to get going. It begins with a whirlwind romance between Patrizia (Lady Gaga) and Mauricio Gucci (Adam Driver). The family doesn’t approve of the match, which is wise because she has ambitions of pushing her husband to take over the family business. Her plans work, but at the cost of eventually destroying her marriage.
This romance isn’t very convincing, which is a major problem because so much of the movie is predicated upon this initial relationship. Things take a turn for the better when we meet her new uncle Aldo, if only because this role is played by Al Pacino in full ham mode. I had a blast watching Pacino chew the scenery, although I wouldn’t call this one of his better performances.
Enter Jared Leto, playing cousin Paolo, the idiot black sheep of the family. It’s another memorable character, but he’s turning in a broad, comic performance that clashes with what the rest of the cast is doing. It almost seems like Gaga, Driver, Pacino and Leto were making different movies, each using different Italian accents, hoping that they could smooth over the jarring edges through editing.
Despite all of this, “House of Gucci” is still a lot of fun. The film has a campy appeal that plays like a big-screen soap opera. The art may be a bit shaky at times, but the film is a guilty pleasure and a blast to watch. Part of that comes from the story, but the fun is mostly due to the actors going for broke with their performances. The film runs nearly two hours and forty minutes, but it never lags because of the strange assortment of characters up on the screen.
As for the film’s artistic merit, the production design is top-notch, although I did find it odd that a film centered in the world of fashion should feature such cold, desaturated cinematography. There’s a lot to admire in this movie, but the technical merits are over-shadowed by the odd acting and direction choices.
The bottom line for me is that “The House of Gucci” isn’t the serious, year-end awards contender we had hoped for, but it should absolutely appeal to audiences looking to have a little fun at the movies. It’s a mess, but at least it’s a memorable mess of a movie.