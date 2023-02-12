Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It’s time to welcome “Magic Mike” back to the stage in the third and final installment in the film series, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” I know several people who are champing at the bit to see another beefcake on parade movie, but truth be told, Mike has lost some of his magic this time around.

Channing Tatum stars once again, and he’s always a winning draw. This time our title character is whisked across the pond to help a West End producer (Salma Hayek) launch a new show. Sparks fly between the two, which makes this last film into more of a romance than its predecessors.

Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press and seen weekly on KFDM-TV. Sean welcomes your comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com

Recommended for you

Load comments