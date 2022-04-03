The new comic book-inspired movie, “Morbius” was slated to be released several years ago, but producers decided to pull the film because of COVID-19. When it seemed like the pandemic was finally waning, producers scheduled a new release date for the movie.
Then they delayed the film again, and again, as variants wreaked havoc on their plans.
“Morbius” finally makes it into theaters this weekend, but it arrives without much of the buzz that it had when it was originally conceived. That is a shame, because this is one of those rare comic book movies that features a full-blooded central character and plenty of opportunity to make this into something more than just another mindless superhero film.
The opportunity was there, but the filmmakers did not seize it.
“Morbius” tells the story of a scientist (Jared Leto) who is dying from a rare blood condition. In a desperate attempt to cure the disease, he tracks down a cave of vampire bats and turns himself into a living vampire. The problem becomes that while the good doctor still wants to help mankind, he now suffers from an insatiable blood lust. Complicating matters is another patient (Matt Smith) who also wants the cure and doesn’t care how many humans he has to drink in the process.
This provides some intriguing character dilemmas. I’ve got to think that it would appeal to any actor who wanted to do something more than just don a silly costume and turn in a caricatured performance.
Which is why Jared Leto is such an interesting choice to play the central character. He’s an undeniably talented actor, but his low-key delivery style is ill-suited for much of this movie. I suppose that he was trying to build a sense of quiet dread around the character, but sometimes you need a little bombast to make these types of roles pop.
That is especially true for an adventure that clocks in at well under two hours. “Morbius” is so quickly paced that there isn’t much time to delve into the characters. This film is designed to be an exciting bit of popcorn filmmaking, but Leto is trying to something completely different.
There is a similar problem with the special effects work. The idea is that Morbius has echolocation as a superpower, so he’s surrounded by waves of color and blurry air. Those images work on an intellectual level, but it also makes it difficult to see what’s happening during these action sequences.
Despite all of this, I still enjoyed the film. Give the filmmakers credit for telling an interesting story and keeping the energy turned up the whole time. “Morbius” is one of those films that can suck you in while it’s playing up on the big screen. But when you think about the film in the cold light of day, you realize that “Morbius” is little more than a generic comic book flick that missed its chance to become something far more interesting.