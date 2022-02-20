I must admit that I didn’t spend much time playing the “Uncharted” video games. I only had an X-Box at my house, making “Uncharted” unplayable on my console. Still, the little that I knew about the game made it seem like a grand, globe-hopping adventure. It almost seemed like it was a movie compressed down into game format.
Hollywood obviously felt the same way, as they have been trying to turn the game into a blockbuster movie ever since its premiere in 2007. Their efforts have finally paid off, giving us “Uncharted,” the movie, in theaters this weekend. Gamers everywhere are giddy with excitement, hoping that it was worth the wait.
Sadly, it was not.
“Uncharted” is a messy movie that hopes you will forgive the mediocre screenplay and mismatched acting in favor of some remarkable action set pieces. The problem is that the action is good, but not great, giving us plenty of time to notice the rest of the movie’s flaws.
The story centers on an orphan adventurer (Tom Holland) who teams up with a mysterious stranger (Mark Wahlberg) and somehow ends up on a quest to find the lost treasure of Ferdinand Magellan. Antonio Banderas plays one of the bad guys who is hot on their heels, feeling that he should be the rightful owner of the treasure once it has been recovered. Accordingly, he sends his minions out to stop our heroes. They are mostly inept, although one of them (Tati Gabrielle) does prove to be formidable.
The success of this movie hinges on the chemistry between our two lead actors, but Holland and Wahlberg find it difficult to connect. Holland brings his light-and-breezy persona to the role, while Wahlberg opts for cool-and-mysterious. It’s hard to believe that these two dissimilar characters would ever team up, let alone risk their lives in this grand adventure.
The story also has its problems, although that’s often the case in movies based on video games. The plot requires a sequence of escalating battles before a showstopper confrontation with the final boss. Most of these require some inexplicable leaps of logic before completion, leaving audiences rolling their eyes at the shoddy story work.
All of that might be forgiven if the film had some memorable action sequences, but they mostly come across as inert and unaffecting. I am shocked by my indifference to the mayhem going on up on the big screen. I should absolutely care about our hero falling out of an airplane without a parachute. I should be on the edge of my seat for a gonzo finale that has our heroes playing swashbuckling pirates on ancient ships as they are flying through the air. Yet somehow, most of these moments left me cold.
That’s not to say that “Uncharted” is a bad movie. There is some minor fun to be had here, but not nearly enough energy to make this into a great popcorn adventure. That’s a real disappointment for a movie that has been in development for so long.