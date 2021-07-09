You’ve got to love the character of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), also known in the “Avenger” movies as the Black Widow.
She doesn’t have any superpowers or high-tech gadgets, yet she’s still able to hang with the Avengers because of her unmatched fighting skills. She also , so it’s little wonder that fans have been clamoring to see her origin story turned into a big budget movie.
That dream comes to life this weekend with the release of “Black Widow,” the first new Marvel Studios movie in two years. You’ll be able to see it in theaters or streaming at home on Disney+ Premium.
The good news is that fans will be very happy with this long-delayed entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film opens with our heroine as a young girl, living in Ohio as part of a Soviet undercover family. It seems an idyllic life until their espionage identities are exposed, and the family is forced into a frantic flight to Cuba with U.S. agents in hot pursuit. They escape, but the girls are immediately pressed into a sinister Soviet program, where Russian women are turned into elite soldiers through rigorous training and some mind control devices.
The main thrust of this movie will be to show how Natasha reunites with her estranged family to destroy this brainwashing program and begin her evolution into the character we meet in the Avenger.
In typical Marvel style, that means you can expect lots of impossible action sequences and big special effects. It also means a bit of humor. Most of the funny stuff comes because of her very dysfunctional family. Her father (David Harbour) is the Soviet version of Captain America, but without any of the fame or glory. The man is very jealous that he’s not a world-famous superhero, but that doesn’t stop him from trying to squeeze into his old uniform and head off on another ill-fated adventure.
Harbour gets most of the obvious laughs, but Florence Pugh is also quite amusing, playing the sister who mocks Natasha for her stylized fighting style. Rachel Weisz rounds out the family as the crazy scientist mother who seems to be more attached to her trained pigs than her family.
Of course, you can expect these family bonds to be strengthened as they fight to destroy the Soviet program and save the army of warrior women. It’s a lesser adventure by Marvel standards, but it works well enough to keep the action flowing, even if the story doesn’t have any major ramifications outside of this movie.
This is a much smaller crisis, so none of the Avengers need to show up. Still, this side adventure is a lot of fun. Sometimes it’s nice to spend a little time with a beloved character in a film that doesn’t threaten to destroy half of the universe.
It’s just Black Widow and her crazy family this time around, but that proves to be more than enough for a delightful return to theaters for Marvel Studios.
“Black Widow” is playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ Premiere.