Not only did my mother teach English Lit in high school, but she was also born in England, so I may be genetically predisposed to appreciating Shakespeare.
Nevertheless, I certainly understand why there are some people out there who won’t be remotely tempted to check out the new movie version of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” which is now streaming on Apple TV+. If you find yourself in this camp, let me take a moment and explain why this may be the perfect Shakespeare movie for those who are indifferent to the Bard’s charms.
To begin with, this is the latest film by Joel Coen, the acclaimed director of fan-favorite films like “The Big Lebowski,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and “No Country for Old Men.” You can always count on Coen for engaging movies that are frequently listed among the year’s best.
In a similar vein, the film stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand — two of the best actors working today. Shakespearean dramas have a long history of attracting top-notch talent, especially when they see it as a chance to prove their abilities in a classic work of art. As you might expect, Washington and McDormand are very good here and are generally expected to garner Oscar nominations later this year.
The surprise comes from a superb supporting performance by Kathryn Hunter, who plays all three of the witches as a malevolent avian spirit. This one-woman overlaps her voice and twists her body into off-putting contortions that would feel right at home in a Japanese ghost story. It’s a memorable performance that will blow audiences away.
More greatness comes in the form of the production design and cinematography. Shot in stark black and white, this is one of the most visually striking films of the year. Odd camera angles, monumental scenic design and evocative camera work with crisp shadows will remind cineastes of classic German Expressionism films. That’s all well and good for the hoity-toity crowd, but general audiences should simply be blown away by the off-kilter look of this film that will keep the audience uneasy in their seats.
The big, and pleasant surprise is that the film clocks in under two hours in length. When was the last time you saw a Shakespearean drama that wasn’t pushing three hours? Purists will complain about cutting the Bard’s sacred text, but all the important parts remain, including most of the famous quotes we had to memorize in high school.
I cannot overstate how impressed I am that Coen has condensed one of the world’s most acclaimed texts, keeping the quality while making it eminently more accessible to general audiences.
All of which means that “The Tragedy of Macbeth” gets points for being a very good piece of classic art that will please all but the most-discriminating fans of William Shakespeare. At the same time, it deserves credit for being a Macbeth aimed at entertaining modern audiences as well. I’m really impressed by both the art, and the general appeal of this film, which is easily one of the year’s best.