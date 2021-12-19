It’s not often that I love a film because of its technical merits and simultaneously hate the film because of its off-putting story, yet that’s my struggle with Guillermo del Toro’s new film, “Nightmare Alley.”
I’m not sure if I love-hate or hate-love the film.
Set in the 1940s, this is a gorgeous-looking remake of an old noir film in which a carnival conman (Bradley Cooper) is posing as a mentalist. He sets out to swindle a rich and powerful man who has some dark secrets lurking in his closet. He teams up with a psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett), but in the tradition of film noir, it’s not clear if she can be trusted.
Cooper and Blanchett turn in memorable performances. They are every bit as good as we expect actors of their caliber to be. The rest of the cast is also quite good, with Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman and Rooney Mara each making notable impressions. This feels like an old repertory theater company where the actors are so comfortable with each other that the performances have a natural, lived-in feel.
Perhaps the most impressive aspect of this movie comes from del Toro. This Oscar award-winning director effortlessly manipulates his audience’s emotions, effortlessly keeping them enthralled throughout this two-and-a-half-hour story. The film kept my attention, never causing me to even think about checking my watch.
And then there are the production design elements. From the costumes to the sets and the cinematography, this is top shelf all the way. These are the departments that should be well-represented when the Oscar nominations come out.
So, with all of these superb qualities, why did I dislike the film so much? The answer comes down to the story. That’s a bit of a surprise as I generally enjoy film noir. It’s appealing to watch characters dabble with bad behavior, knowing that they will get their comeuppance in the end. That’s still technically true in “Nightmare Alley,” but I wasn’t having any fun watching the story unfurl.
These are venal, irredeemable characters who don’t seem to grow or change. I suppose that it’s all well and fine to see these greedy swindlers pay for their crimes in the end, but without showing any remorse, the character journey seems hollow. I had a hard time investing in a movie where I didn’t care about what happened to the characters.
Which brings me back to my dilemma. “Nightmare Alley” is an extremely well-made movie from top to bottom. Intellectually, I know that this is one of the best movies of the year. On the other hand, the film left me so emotionally cold that I don’t think I ever want to see it again.
Fortunately, there are enough love-love movies in theaters to distract me from this love-hate film.