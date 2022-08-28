Support Local Journalism


Following the success of “Mad Max: Fury Road,” writer/director George Miller could have produced any film that caught his attention. The film he chose to focus on was “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” an eccentric genie wishes story that has its moments of brilliance, but also feels rather hemmed in by its own constraints.

Based on a short story by A.S. Byatt, this is a movie about storytelling. Tilda Swinton plays a “narratologist,” which is an academic who studies the art and structure of storytelling. She travels to Istanbul for a lecture where she stumbles across a pretty bottle at the market. While cleaning it back at her hotel room, our bookish heroine suddenly finds herself face to face with a larger-than-life djinn (Idris Elba).

