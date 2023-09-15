Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Film Review - A Haunting in Venice

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows, from left, Tina Fey as Ariadne Oliver, Michelle Yeoh as Mrs. Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot in a scene from "A Haunting in Venice."

“A Haunting in Venice” marks the third time that Sir Kenneth Branagh has played famed detective Hercule Poirot in a movie adaptation of an Agatha Christie murder mystery. Fans of the genre will be pleased to learn that this is once again a well-mounted whodunit. The surprise comes from the fact that this is also something of an atmospheric ghost story.

Granted, the movie’s title should clue you in to the supernatural elements of the story, but it’s not a natural setting for a detective known for using logic and detailed observations to solve the crime. I absolutely loved that the film is still a crime thriller, but the cinematography, music and location setting all conspire to turn this into a spooky haunted house movie.

Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press. Sean welcomes your comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com

Recommended for you

Load comments