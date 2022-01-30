“Redeeming Love” is a love story that is set in the days of the California Gold Rush. Perhaps more importantly, it’s also set firmly within a Christian tradition that will make some audiences very happy, while leaving others rolling their eyes.
This is the story of a poor farmer named Michael Hosea (Tom Lewis) who prays for a wife, and because God has a sense of humor, he immediately meets a prostitute named Angel (Abigail Cowen). Not one to question the will of God, the farmer decides to marry the poor woman and help her out of a life of prostitution, whether she wants to go or not.
If I’m being honest, neither Cowen nor Lewis are great actors. She’s been hired to play beautiful-but-broken, while he’s giving us hunky-and-earnest. There’s not a lot of nuance to these cardboard characters, and you never get the feeling that either actor is trying to do anything extra with their roles.
That’s not particularly surprising given that both actors are cinematic newcomers. The surprise comes from the experienced supporting cast, including Famke Janssen and Eric Dane, playing two pimps known as the Duchess and the Duke. Janssen coasts through her performance without much effort, while Dane chews the scenery with abandon. It’s as if they weren’t certain what kind of a movie they had agreed to do.
To be fair, the movie is pretty clear in its intention to make a PG-13 romance aimed squarely at Sunday school ladies. The farmer is an uncomplicated man with deep religious beliefs, while the prostitute is a fallen woman who needs to be saved. The problem is that it’s not clear if the woman wants to be saved, nor why she has to wait for a man to come along before she gets a chance at salvation.
Obviously, those questions will bother some audiences, while others will be content to sit back and watch the love story blossom. I suspect that is the same reason why Francine Rivers’ 1991 novel of the same name was such a hit.
Sometimes it’s enough to turn off your mind and enjoy the pulpy ride. That would be easier to do if the film wasn’t so heavy-handed in its message and mediocre in its execution, but it’s January, and perhaps you just need a reason to check out a new film at the local movie theater. Yes, I know that is damning with faint praise, but “Redeeming Love” is a pretty faint movie.
