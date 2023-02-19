Sean McBride

Sean McBride — KBOI-TV’s “Movie Guy”

Marlowe Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson plays a brooding detective hired to find the ex-lover of an heiress in “Marlowe.”

There’s a moment in the new movie “Marlowe” when Liam Neeson, playing the famed gumshoe Phillip Marlowe, says, “I’m getting too old for this.” It’s supposed to be a funny little aside, but the line left me nodding in agreement.

As much as I’ve enjoyed the actor’s late-in-life career resurgence, Liam Neeson is simply getting too old to believably assay the tough-guy roles that have become his bread and butter. “Marlowe” provides a perfect example of this. Neeson seems to be sleepwalking through his take on one of the most famous hardboiled detectives in cinematic history.

Reviews by Sean McBride, "The Movie Guy," are published weekly in the Idaho Press and seen weekly on KFDM-TV.

