"Jules"

Jane Curtin, Harriet Sansom Harris, Ben Kingsley and Jade Quon star in "Jules."

 Bleecker Street

“Jules” is a charming little dramedy with a quirky sci-fi plot. It really is quite sweet. The problem is that for many people, “charming,” “quirky” and “sweet” are frequently employed as code words for well-meaning but mediocre movies.

That’s somewhat true for this movie, although it certainly tries to be something more than just charming. The film features a quartet of wonderful acting performances, as well as some nice points about growing older. Yet the direction is so devoid of tension that it’s hard to get overly involved in what’s going on up on the screen.

Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press. Sean welcomes your comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com

