Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Hypnotic

Ben Affleck stars as a detective traumatized by the unsolved kidnapping of his young daughter in "Hypnotic."

I’m not sure what’s going on with Ben Affleck’s career lately. One moment he is making interesting films, like “The Tender Bar” or “Air.” The next thing you know, he’s starring in schlocky B-movies like last year’s “Deep Water” or the mind-bending-but-messy thriller “Hypnotic,” which arrives in theaters this weekend.

“Hypnotic” is a movie with a trippy premise and decent production values, but also uneven acting and a story that frequently makes no sense whatsoever. It’s as if the filmmakers were so interested in giving the story some unforeseen twists that they didn’t have time to write out all the details that would make the surprise seem plausible.

Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press. Sean welcomes your comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com

Recommended for you

Load comments