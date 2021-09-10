We have seen many films that deal with the September 11th attacks, but I can’t think of any that I’d rather watch than “Come from Away,” premiering this weekend on Apple TV.
This is the pro-tape Broadway musical that tells the true story of the tiny Canadian town that suddenly found themselves hosting thousands of stranded airline passengers. The U.S. closed its airspace following the 9/11 attacks, so the airplanes were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, swelling the population from 9 to 15,000 overnight.
The town sprang into action, providing food and shelter to the scared travelers out of nothing more than their sense of human compassion. In a turbulent and dived world, this film is a welcome reminder that we can also be decent and caring in times of need. That sense of humanity, more than any of the film’s technical merits, is the reason to watch “Come from Away” this weekend.
I’m not saying that the show doesn’t have artistic merit. It was nominated for seven Tony Awards, after all, and the cast is very good. There are 12 actors who each portray multiple characters. Standouts include the mother of a NYC firefighter who has gone missing after responding to the Twin Towers, as well as the schoolteacher who coordinates much of the relief effort. There’s also the first female pilot for American Airlines who is devastated to find that one of her beloved airplanes was used in the attack.
I’m also a big fan of the music, which shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody given my history with generally loving movie musicals. This surprisingly upbeat score is mostly Celtic inspired, with plenty of pipes and drums to give you a sense of life in Newfoundland. With a last name like McBride, it makes sense that the music would appeal to me.
The direction and camera work is also very good, although I freely admit that this is more a work of theater than film. If you’re a fan of the “Hamilton” release on Disney+ or Spike Lee’s take on “Passing Strange” or “David Byrne’s American Utopia,” then this one should be well within your wheelhouse.
But even if a Broadway musical isn’t your favorite cup of tea, I still recommend “Come from Away,” if only for personal edification. This musical has become my de facto answer whenever somebody tells me that they are going to New York City and asks what show they should see. Whether they are a big theater nerd like me, or just somebody looking for family entertainment, the answer is always “Come From Away.”
“Come from Away” is a show with impressive artistry, catchy music and an uplifting message. It’s impossible to watch this and not be moved by this true-life story of humanity and compassion. I can’t think of a better movie to watch over this September 11th anniversary weekend.
“Come from Away” is streaming exclusively on Appple TV+.