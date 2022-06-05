Disney dropped a little movie called “Stargirl” back in 2020. To be honest, it was mediocre at best. Which is why it’s something of a surprise to see the sequel, “Hollywood Stargirl,” using much of the same cast and crew and premiering on Disney+ this weekend.
The even bigger surprise is that this new movie is actually pretty good.
The difference this time around comes from making Stargirl, (played by America’s Got Talent winner Grace VanderWaal) the film’s central protagonist. In the original movie she served as a tween manic pixie dream girl who only existed to help the young male protagonist. This time around she is her own person, and that makes all the difference in the world.
The story follows Stargirl as she and her mother (Judy Greer) have just moved to Los Angeles. Her singing immediately attracts the attention of two brothers (Elijah Richardson and Tyrel Jackson Williams) who are trying to produce a movie sizzle reel. They have a lot of ideas, but they don’t have a leading lady or the right music.
It’s Stargirl to the rescue!
The rest is pure Disney hokum, but I quite enjoyed watching these three teens going after their dreams. Sure, I rolled my eyes at how easily the pieces fell into place for our protagonists, but it’s completely understandable in a movie intended to be a feel-good teen drama.
Most of the credit goes to VanderWaal. She plays an adorably quirky young woman who puts so much love out into the world that it’s little wonder that she entrances everyone she meets. Not just the brothers, but also a cranky downstairs neighbor (Judd Hirsch) and a washed-up singer (Uma Thurman) who have their lives changed when Stargirl enters the picture.
I’m also very impressed with the music in “Hollywood Stargirl.” Granted, most of it comes in the form of feel-good covers, but one of the original songs, “Figure it Out” is so good that it could easily be my best original song nominee when it comes time to vote at the end of the year.
Finally, credit writer director Julia Hart who gets superb performances out of the entire cast, and who also shoots the film in a way that beautifully captures the magic of the Southern California landscape. This is a film that looks good and makes you feel good as well.
All of which left me pleasantly surprised. I put off watching my screener of “Hollywood Stargirl” for a long time, thinking that it would be another mediocre-to-bad teen drama. Boy, was I wrong. This ended up being a movie that put a big smile on my face and is easily my favorite film out this week.