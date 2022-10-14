Support Local Journalism


If you believe the producers, “Halloween Ends” will be the last installment in the “Halloween” horror series. Fans may bemoan the end to this beloved franchise, but I find the decision to be fitting as these recent movies are struggling to find new ways to tell the same story about a resourceful woman facing off against a mindless killer.

Nevertheless, Hollywood is infamous for re-booting lucrative films franchises. Star Jamie Lee Curtis may have stated that she is done with these movies, but who knows if Michael Meyers is truly gone? Evil has a nasty habit of popping up when we least expect it.

