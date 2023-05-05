Support Local Journalism


Movie Guy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Fans of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies get Rocket Raccoon's bleak backstory in the third and final movie of the series. 

The "Guardians of the Galaxy” movies have always been among my favorites of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. It’s not because of the stories or special effects, but rather, it’s the strange collection of oddball characters that gives these films their charm.

Those goofy-but-sweet characters are enough to keep me going even when the stories get too outlandish to be credible. So, I’m happy to report that the characters are back in full form for the third and final movie, and their appeal is as strong as ever.

