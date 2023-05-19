Support Local Journalism


The 10th installment in “The Fast and the Furious” movie franchise zooms into theaters this weekend with the somewhat disappointing title of “Fast X.” It’s as if the filmmakers have stopped trying to come up with cool names for their movies, knowing full well that audiences won’t care about that as long as the action sequences are top-notch.

I find myself firmly in that camp. “Fast X” is a film with a nonsensical plot and a cast that’s so expansive that many of them fail to make an impression. Much like its title, this is not a good movie, but I don’t really care. This is a film filled to overflowing with exciting car chases and fight sequences. It’s edge-of-your-seat stuff, and I suspect that if you are a fan of the previous few films in the franchise, then you will also enjoy this latest ride.

Film Review - Fast X

Jason Momoa plays an over-the-top villain named Dante in "Fast X."
Film Review - Fast X

Vin Diesel and the "Fast and Furious" franchise are back with "Fast X."

