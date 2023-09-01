Support Local Journalism


Film Review - Gran Turismo

This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Archie Madekwe, left, and David Harbour in a scene from "Gran Turismo."

I’m not a huge fan of motorsports. The closest I ever came to this sport was at the Pinewood Derby back in my Boy Scouts days. Sure, I’ll watch a clip of a fiery crash online, but I just don’t care enough about that particular brand of entertainment to spend hours watching cars go round and round on a track.

That’s why I was surprised at how much I enjoyed the new motorsports movie, “Gran Turismo.” Despite its sports movie genre underpinnings, this is a really engaging drama about a working-class kid putting everything on the line for a chance to become an actual race car driver. Sure, it has a few of those fiery crashes seeded throughout the movie to keep the audience excited, but it’s the underdog story of this dreamer that really makes the film worthwhile.

Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press. Sean welcomes your comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com

