Does anybody remember how that last “Fantastic Beasts” movie ended?
I am guessing that die-hard Potterheads might recall the 2018 movie, but despite considering myself to be a fan of all things “Harry Potter,” many of the “Fantastic Beasts” movie details have completely slipped my mind.
Perhaps that obscuras forgetting spell worked on me as well as the characters in the previous film.
Which is why I sat down to watch the first two films in this series earlier this week. I’m amazed at how clearly I remember the magical creatures and moments of joy in these prior films and astounded by how little I recall of the actual story.
I suspect this will hold true for most audiences in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which arrives in theaters this weekend. This is once again a movie that features a delightful menagerie of magical creatures, but also a cast of less appealing characters and an adventure that fails to stir the imagination.
At its most basic level, this is the continuing story of a magical zookeeper (Eddie Redmayne) who is fighting to stop a dark wizard (Mads Mikkelsen) from declaring war on non-magical humans. The fact that much of the story takes place in 1930s Germany only adds to the dark wizard’s villainy.
“Fantastic Beasts” continues to delight with screens full of magical creatures that will put a smile on your face. Thanks to top-notch animation and production design, the filmmakers have created a truly wondrous world that is easily the franchise’s most valuable asset.
I also like some, but not all of the characters in this story. Dan Fogler is a lot of fun playing the one normal human who gets caught up in the adventure, but Redmayne’s hero is still too mild to be truly inspiring as the central character. I do like getting a peak into Professor Dumbledore’s early life, but struggle to see how Jude Law can connect his character interpretation to the person we meet later on in the “Harry Potter” series.
And then there’s Grindlewald, now played by Mikkelsen because of Johnny Depp’s off-screen legal issues. I just don’t care about this bad guy. If heroes are defined by the villains they fight, then a milquetoast hero facing an unimpressive meanie spells doom for this franchise.
This is supposed to be a five-film series, but these characters don’t fill me with any desire to see this adventure through to the end. I do still love the magical animals, but that’s not enough to save this franchise.
The real secret behind “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is that the film is okay, but disappointing by the lofty standards set by the “Harry Potter” films.