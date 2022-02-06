The new Roland Emmerich movie, “Moonfall,” features a tagline that says, “Earth, we have a problem.”
Give the filmmakers credit for truth in advertising.
“Moonfall” is a bloated mess of a movie. Emmerich has always been a hit-and-miss filmmaker, but he has enough winning films on his resume (“Independence Day, “White House Down”) to make you hope that his latest effort might be some over-the-top fun. Unfortunately, this movie skews a lot closer in quality to “10,000 BC” and “Independence Day: Resurgence” than his more-popular fare.
Part of that problem comes from the story, which is so ridiculous that it’s difficult to turn off your brain and just enjoy the crazy ride. The idea is that a conspiracy theory engineer (John Bradley) finds out that the moon has fallen out of orbit and is about to crash into the Earth. He teams up with a former astronaut and a NASA big wig (Patrick Wilson and Halle Berry) in a last-ditch attempt to save humanity.
Why is the moon out of orbit? How is our heroic trio going to stop it from hitting us? I can’t really tell you that without revealing any spoilers, but the movie trailers give you a hint that the explanation is rather ludicrous.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox
daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Still, being ludicrous isn’t necessarily a bad thing in a popcorn movie. Audiences will forgive many movie flaws if the film also features some thrilling action sequences, jaw-dropping special effects or a handful of memorable characters. Once again, “Moonfall” has a problem with many of these elements, which is inexcusable for a filmmaker who has so many better movies listed in his filmography.
I will give the filmmakers credit for the computer-generated special effects. The action is also okay by most cinematic standards, but there’s nothing here to make you sit up and take notice. We’ve seen many of these moments before in other popcorn blockbusters. I never found myself on the edge of my seat with worry about what was going to happen to our heroes.
Perhaps that’s because the characters aren’t very sympathetic. Berry gives a strangely laconic performance while Wilson doesn’t rise above the level of generic hero. Credit Bradley for some fun moments without going too crazy, but he is mostly playing a stock character in this movie.
All of which makes “Moonfall” into a film with too many issues to dismiss. Competent special effects aren’t enough to cover over the mediocre action, bland characters and the absurd and poorly executed screenplay.
“Earth, we have a problem” is right.
Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press and seen weekly on KFDM-TV. Sean welcomes your comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com.