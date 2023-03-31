Support Local Journalism


Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves"

A mix of charming characters and A-list actors helps make "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" an enjoyable adventure. 

Dungeons and Dragons fans have long dreamed that their beloved role-playing game would get a big movie adaptation. Their dreams turned into nightmares in 2000 with a mediocre movie, but they can rest easy with a new version hitting theaters this weekend. “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is a lot of fun, and it works because it finds the right mix of charming characters, A-list actors, silly-but-exciting monsters and plenty of endearing humor.

Chris Pine scores most notably in the comic aspects of the film. He is very funny playing a bard who teams up with a barbarian warrior (Michelle Rodriguez) for a prison break that turns into a quest to save his daughter (Chloe Coleman), resurrect his wife and defeat a wicked sorceress (Daisy Head). Along the way they enlist the help of an insecure sorcerer (Justice Smith), a shape-shifting druid (Sophia Lillis) and a stern, know-it all paladin (Rege-Jean Page).

Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press. Sean welcomes your comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com

