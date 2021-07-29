Disney had great success turning the Pirates of the Caribbean ride into a very profitable film franchise, so it’s no surprise that they are back with another ride-based film in the form of “Jungle Cruise.”
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in this tale of an affable rascal of a boat captain who agrees to ferry a scientist deep into the Amazon in search of el Flor de la Luna, a one-of-a-kind tree with magical and medicinal qualities. It will not be smooth sailing, as our heroes will encounter jungle dangers and human bad guys, as well as supernatural villains in the form of cursed conquistadors.
Disney would desperately like you to think that “Jungle Cruise” is a mix of “Indiana Jones,” “The Mummy,” “Jumanji,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “The African Queen.” The film certainly cribs liberally from these movies, but it never comes close to achieving the same level of quality. The film is more derivative than inspired by those aforementioned films, although give the filmmakers credit for trying to capture a similar spirit here.
As you might guess, “Jungle Cruise” has a lot of action, which keeps things moving at a brisk pace. Johnson is predictably great in these sequences. Blunt is also pretty good with the derring-do. That being said, fight choreography and special effects are more important in movies nowadays than whatever actors they plug into the scenes. Which means that while the action is fine, I wouldn’t say that it is particularly inspired.
Johnson and Blunt do have nice chemistry, and their PG-13 banter is amusing. Johnson has long been one of the most charismatic actors working, and Blunt certainly has the chops to keep up with him. I left the theater thinking that I wouldn’t mind seeing the two of them team up for further adventures.
Which is exactly what Disney wants to hear.
This is the film that was supposed to come out 15 years ago with a different cast of actors, but now that it’s finally in theaters (and on Disney+ Premiere Access), you can expect that this will be the first of many “Jungle Cruise” adventures. Hopefully future installments won’t seem like a by-the-number action film.
Despite all of this, I do expect that the film will work well enough with families looking for a mild adventure as summer starts to wind down. Johnson is certainly a big enough name to draw audiences into theaters, while the Disney+ option will allow families to join in the fun without worrying about a pandemic surge.
That’s a very slight recommendation, mostly because of Johnson and Blunt. Let’s hope that future installments of this franchise provide the actors with better ideas and more memorable action moments.