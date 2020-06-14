Disney+ launched last year with great fanfare because of its low price and extensive back catalog, but some people noted that the new streaming service didn’t offer much in the way of original programming. “The Mandalorian” staved off that criticism for a while, and I suspect that the service will have added another original hit this week in the form of “Artemis Fowl.”
For those who don’t know the reference, “Artemis Fowl” refers to the young adult series of fantasy novels by Eoin Colfer. Young Artemis (Ferdia Shaw) is a human whiz kid who teams up with a fairy police officer (Lara McDonnell) and an overgrown dwarf (Josh Gad) to rescue his missing father (Colin Farrell) and save the source of fairy magic in this world.
Think of it as an Irish take on “Harry Potter” mixed up with shiny human tech gadgets and you’ll get the general feel of this film.
The plot of this first film sputters along at times because it is tasked with establishing a world where humans and magic folk co-exist. To their credit, the Disney production team does a great job bringing this magical world to life. The sets and creature design are a lot of fun, although perhaps not on the same level of believability as what you might expect to find in most summer movie blockbusters.
Still, the kids will gawk in delight at this world full of fairy armies, centaurs, giant trolls, fire-snorting goblins and a dwarf who tunnels by literally eating his way through the earth and excreting the soil out through his backside like a frenzied wood-chipper. Mom and dad might also get a kick out of a few tongue-in-cheek nods to adult sensibilities, such as when the captain of the fairy police (Judi Dench) drop an F-Bomb, and the word in question turns out to be “Four Leaf Clover.”
Unfortunately, this world building happens at the expense of the acting and character development. You can’t really blame the cast because most of the time they are forced to play second fiddle to the landscapes and magical creatures. When the film does slow down, the inexperienced actors and outrageous situations make it difficult to buy into what’s happening. Even the legendary actress Judi Dench falls a little flat.
It reminds me a great deal of the early “Harry Potter” movies, when the actors and filmmaking team were still learning how to best tell their story. There were obvious problems, but the first few films were so wonderous to behold, and they had such a good heart that it was easy to forgive the flaws.
That is the case once again with “Artemis Fowl,” which is based on the first two of the eight book series. It’s a rousing adventure that the whole family should love, but just as importantly, it promises lots of magic to come in future films.