Am I turning into a prude in my old age?
I generally enjoy a steamy thriller, but Director Adrian Lyne’s latest film, “Deep Water” left me cold.
That’s a bit of a surprise. Lyne built his career with a series of erotic thrillers that got audiences talking. From “9 ½ Weeks” to “Fatal Attraction,” “Lolita” and “Indecent Proposal,” the man has a knack for placing taboo subjects front and center in his movies. For the most part, his films have been well-received by critics and audiences alike, although it’s been two decades since he last directed a movie.
I had high hopes for his latest film, “Deep Water,” which is now streaming on Hulu. It stars the former real-life couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as Vic and Melinda, playing a gorgeous couple in what seems to be an open marriage. Melinda is a woman who likes to openly flirt with a long line of handsome young men. Vic likes to watch his wife from the shadows. He says that he’s okay with his wife’s indiscretions, but the fact that her lovers wind up dead would seem to indicate otherwise.
I’m not going to reveal any spoilers here, but the filmmakers don’t do much to hide the murder mystery that’s central to this plot. It’s obvious what’s going on from the outset, so in an odd attempt to make things murkier, strange subplots have been added to pad out the running time.
Vic is shown as a weirdo who raises snails in his backyard. I suppose that the idea is that a man with such an odd hobby is a little bit off-kilter. Snails are poisonous, so I assumed that they would eventually play into the plot, but no, they’re just an odd accessory to the story.
The stranger bit comes from the way Vic dotes on his 6-year-old daughter (Grace Jenkins) while his wife doesn’t seem to care about the child. The film gives us several long takes where we hear the child singing. It’s annoying, but not exactly the sort of behavior that would lead somebody to commit murder.
The plot issues make for a mediocre movie, but it’s the lack of chemistry between the leads that really dooms this film. Vic and Melinda seem to actively dislike each other. She uses sex as a weapon, while he broods in the background. It’s hard to get invested in a character when the actors don’t seem to care either.
The same holds true for the couple’s distasteful group of friends. I have no idea why they would continue to be associated with this couple, especially as the bodies start to pile up.
All of which adds up to a misfire of a movie. “Deep Water” left me cold because of the distasteful characters and the poorly drawn plot. It doesn’t work on the erotic level, and while the production values are fine, the movie itself is a bit of a slow-burn slog. It’s been quite a while since Lyne’s last movie. This one was definitely not worth the wait.