Creed III

Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis Creed in “Creed III.”

I recall being a little worried when it was announced that Michael B. Jordan would be making his directorial debut in “Creed III.” Hollywood has a long history of movie stars stumbling when they decided to try their hand at directing. Jordan is a very charismatic actor, but that’s a different skill set than what’s required to helm a major Hollywood film.

I’m pleased to report that the actor acquits himself nicely in his first film. This is a crowd-pleasing popcorn movie that, much like the third film in the original “Rocky” franchise, proves to be an energetic jolt for the “Creed” series as well.

