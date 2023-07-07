Support Local Journalism


“Joy Ride,” the Sundance Film Festival breakout comedy, arrives in local theaters this weekend, and I’m happy to report that it is even funnier than I had anticipated. And if you need something more than just “funny,” the film also deserves points for being a comedy told through the unique viewpoint of a group of Asian American women—not something that you see in movies every day.

This is the story of Audrey (Ashley Park) and Lolo (Sherry Cola), two best friends who struck up a relationship because they were the only two Asian American girls in their elementary school. Audrey grows up to become a lawyer when the main story gets going. She has to travel to China for work, but because she doesn’t speak Mandarin, she invites Lolo to come along as a translator. College roommate-turned actress Kat (Stephanie Hsu) and K-pop fanatic Deadeye (Sabrina Wu) join in the fun.

Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press. Sean welcomes your comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com

