Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Movie Guy Mafia Mamma

An American woman (Toni Collette) gets caught up in a mafia war in Italy in "Mafia Mamma."

“Mafia Mamma” is the outlandish, fish-out-of-water story of an American woman who gets caught up in an all-out mafia war. It’s a bit of a whiplash affair, with the film careening from scenes of silly comedy to some sensual romance and then over to bloody violence. Normally I’d prefer that the filmmakers pick a lane, but in this case, the absurdity of these disparate elements only adds to the fun.

Toni Collette stars as a woman who is unhappy with her life at home. Things take a drastic turn when she gets a call saying that the grandfather she never knew has been killed. She flies to Italy where a family consigliere (Monica Bellucci) informs her that she has been named as the new head of a Mafia crime family.

Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press. Sean welcomes your comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com

Recommended for you

Load comments