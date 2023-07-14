Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One." 

 Christian Black

It’s been a hit-and-miss summer at the movies, in terms of both quality and box office receipts. But have no fear, Tom Cruise is here.

As he did last summer, Cruise is back with a major summer blockbuster that should get audiences flocking to the theaters. This time it’s “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part 1,” the seventh film in the franchise. If you judge these films by their edge-of-your-seat action sequences, this one ranks as one of the best.

