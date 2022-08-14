Support Local Journalism


We’re at the point now where I get excited whenever I hear that a movie is being released by A24. This is the distributor behind “Moonlight,” “Minari,” Marcel the Shell with Shoes on” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” To say that they are on a hot streak is a definite understatement.

They have done it again, with the release of “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” a horror film that rises above its genre limitations. This is basically an Agatha Christie murder-mystery for the Tik Tok generation, where a group of wealthy 20-somethings gather in a mansion for a drug-fueled hurricane party. They are all young and wealthy and without a care in the world.

