Film Review - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

This image released by Nintendo and Universal Studios shows Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day in Nintendo's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

“The Mario Bros. Movie” is a brightly colored adventure with a lot of silly humor and an A-list voice cast. It will never be considered as the cinematic high point in animation or video game movies, but it does capture a lot of what makes the beloved video game so much fun.

I suspect that will be just enough to tempt families back to the movie theater over the long holiday weekend.

Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press. Sean welcomes your comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com

