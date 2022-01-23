“The King’s Daughter” is an odd little movie.
It begins with all the trappings of a family-friendly fairy tale. This is the story of a plucky young woman (Kaya Scodelario) who doesn’t know that she is royalty, but nevertheless feels compelled to fight for justice against overwhelming odds. Throw in a magical mermaid friend (Fan Bingbing), a hunky sea captain (Yves De La Croix), a couple of sword fights and narration by Dame Julie Andrews and the film certainly feels poised to become the next animated Disney adventure.
All it’s missing is a couple of songs and a funny sidekick character.
Yet delve a little deeper and the movie takes on much darker tones. Most notably, the king (Pierce Brosnan) is so obsessed with achieving immortality that his priest/confessor (William Hurt) warns him that his actions are putting his eternal soul at risk. Not only does he want to sacrifice the mermaid as part of a dark magic blood ritual, but he seems willing to kill his own daughter in the process.
So, not exactly the stuff of a family-friendly fairy tale after all.
The main problem with “The King’s Daughter” is that it struggles with these two disparate tones. It’s unable to find the right mix of frothy fun and deadly serious drama. The film is based on a Nebula Award-winning novel by Vonda N. McIntyre, and I’m curious to see if the author had better luck finessing the tonal mix in her written story. Heaven knows that it doesn’t work here.
It’s a shame because there are a lot of things to admire in “The King’s Daughter.” The cast is filled with an impressive list of notable actors, and they turn in solid performances. Even better, the scenery, costumes and wigs are stunning. It’s worth the price of admission alone to watch Brosnan strut around the Palace of Versailles in his kingly robes and sporting a flowing wig that is so fabulous that it would make a drag queen jealous.
The action sequences are well-staged, and they certainly got my pulse racing. Unfortunately, that’s not true of the film’s romance. This is one of those films where the main characters fall in love because that’s what the screenplay demands, rather than because of any chemistry within the actual movie.
I was also disappointed by some of the special effects, most notably the underwater city sequence, which pales in comparison to the actual palace used in some of the earlier scenes.
I’m left scratching my head over “The King’s Daughter.” On the one hand, I do think that the film has some fun moments. I would have enjoyed seeing the magical relationship between the daughter and the mermaid explored further. Then again, there’s also the beginning of a compelling drama to be found in the story of a king who’s willing to risk his soul in pursuit of immortality.
Unfortunately, these two stories clash so harshly that it’s impossible to fully enjoy this odd little fairy tale of a movie.