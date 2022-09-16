Support Local Journalism


“The Woman King” is a story about a ferocious band of female warriors who protect their kingdom in colonial-era Africa. I’m guessing that the filmmakers won’t take issue with noting that this is the real-life group that inspired the Dora Milaje in the “Black Panther” movie.

The difference between the two films is that “The Woman King” puts more focus on the acting and arrives with a patina of serious art. Don’t worry, there are still plenty of bloody battles, but this movie seems to be interested in far more than just popcorn filmmaking.

