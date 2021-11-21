You might as well give Will Smith the Oscar right now.
My apologies to Hollywood’s hopeful leading men, but when an actor as beloved as Will Smith turns in the best performance of his career in a feel-good movie with undeniable artistic merit, you can bet that Hollywood will give him a standing ovation. In my opinion, it would be a huge snub if he didn’t take home Oscar Gold next year.
I am fine with that, as I loved “King Richard,” the new biopic that shows how Richard Williams used tennis to get two of his daughters off the mean streets of Compton, CA. It is a laudable story, made all the more impressive by the fact that his daughters turned out to be none other than Venus and Serena Williams.
Perhaps you’ve heard of them.
Smith plays daddy Williams, a hard-working man who will stop at nothing to ensure the success of his five daughters. His unorthodox methods rankled the tennis industry, but his approach obviously paid dividends. He is a larger-than-life character who is memorable for his antics, but more so for the unwavering love for his family.
Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton costar as the two young tennis phenoms. They are very good, playing dutiful daughters as well as young athletes on the cusp of stardom. They are frustrated by a father who both drives their success, but who is also holding them back at times. It’s a complicated mix of emotions, but one that the two young actresses handle with aplomb.
This daddy-daughter relationship is the heart of “King Richard,” which might be a bit of a surprise for those who come in thinking that they paid to see a sports biopic. The tennis stuff is still there, but it takes a back seat to the story of this devoted father’s struggle to ensure that his family succeeds. It’s a feel-good story, one that made me tear up on multiple occasions.
I don’t think that the sports story is as successful. It’s still quite inspirational, but by focusing on Venus and Serena’s early days, the cathartic wins aren’t really part of this story. It feels like a bit of a cheat for audiences hoping to cheer on a big tennis victory.
So instead, audiences will have to settle for cheering on this family relationship. They can cheer for this story of two talented young women who shook up the stodgy tennis world. They can cheer on solid period design and a trio of superb acting performances. And they can cheer on Will Smith, a beloved leading man who is the obvious frontrunner to snag this year’s Best Actor award with the best performance of his career.
All hail Will Smith. All hail “King Richard.”