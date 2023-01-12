Support Local Journalism


Given that the new movie “A Man Called Otto” stars Tom Hanks, it’s no surprise that the film is a feel-good charmer. Based on a Swedish book and an Oscar-nominated foreign language film, this English remake is a little saccharine, but still manages to deliver the crowd-pleasing goods, albeit in a minor key.

Tom Hanks stars as the man called Otto. He’s a recent widower who has been forced out of his job. He is a grumpy old curmudgeon wishing that he could just quit this world and join his wife in heaven. Here’s a spoiler, but also a trigger warning in that Otto starts the movie contemplating suicide. Don’t fret, he doesn’t succeed. It turns out that he has new neighbors who have an annoying habit of knocking on his door whenever he tries to do himself in.

