Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


'Champions' starring Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson coaches a team of physically challenged athletes to the Special Olympics in “Champions.”

A sports film with a lot of heart and an unusual twist, “Champions” is an unexpected charmer that should put a smile on the faces of most audiences. And if you have somebody with special needs in your life, this film will work even better.

Woody Harrelson stars as a basketball coach who has a breakdown in the middle of a game, which drives him to get drunk one night. He’s arrested for drunk driving, but the judge agrees to give him probation if he will coach a special needs team at a local YMCA.

Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press and seen weekly on KFDM-TV. Sean welcomes your comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com

Recommended for you

Load comments